Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man jumps on the roof of a police car during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – Days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, people took to the streets in protest in dozens of cities around the country.

They marched, chanted, stopped traffic and in some cases turned violent toward police to protest the death of the handcuffed black man after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck even after he stopped moving.

Georgia’s governor mobilized the National Guard to protect Atlanta, where demonstrators set a police car and American flag on fire, injured at least three officers, spray-painted the iconic logo sign at CNN headquarters, and broke into a restaurant.

The crowd pelted officers who came over with bottles.