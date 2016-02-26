Prosecutors identify possible problem in Nehemiah Greigo case

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – There appears to be a problem in the Nehemiah Griego case.

Griego was 15-years-old back in 2013 when he murdered his parents and three younger siblings in their South Valley home.

A children’s court judge decided Griego should be sentenced as a juvenile, which means the now 18-year-old could be released from jail when he turns 21.

District Attorney Kari Brandenburg has already said she would appeal the decision, but prosecutors also disagree with the way some of the orders were written.

Nehemiah is not scheduled to be at Friday’s hearing.