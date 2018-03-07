Prosecutors devise new plan to keep Nehemiah Griego behind bars

There’s a new plan to try and keep the teen who killed his parents and three younger siblings, Nehemiah Griego, behind bars.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office has now joined the Attorney General in its fight to appeal Griego’s sentence.

Griego was sentenced as a juvenile, meaning he is supposed to walk free when he turns 21. That’s in two weeks.

Griego was 15-years-old when he ambushed and killed his parents, and three younger siblings.

Attorney General Hector Balderas is appealing the decision to let Griego out of jail. The Court of Appeals has already heard arguments from both sides, but in case a decision isn’t made before March 20, 2018, state prosecutors filed motions that also aim to keep Griego locked up.



One asks a judge to hold Griego on the “pre-trial detention rule” even though the case is past the “trial” stage. The other seeks to have him held pending the outcome of the appeal.

The state also requested an emergency hearing for both motions to be heard in front of a children’s court judge. No date has been set.

Tuesday, the AG’s office issued the following statement: