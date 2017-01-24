Proposed bill would prohibit those under 18 from using tanning beds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill is on the table in Santa Fe that would make it illegal for those under 18 to use tanning beds.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Andres Romero. He says while New Mexico doesn’t allow anyone under the age of 18 to use tobacco, a known carcinogen, there’s nothing to prevent those 18 and younger from using tanning beds, also a classified carcinogen.

Rep. Romero says studies show one in nine high school girls use tanning devices. Under the bill, not only would it be illegal for teens to use tanning beds, but for owners or employees of a tanning facility to allow it.

Other states have passed similar legislation over the past few years.