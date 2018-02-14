Proposed bill attempts to reduce car thefts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)— A bill that aims to crack down on vehicle theft in New Mexico is headed to the Governor’s desk.

A bipartisan proposal wants to require auto yards to run a VIN number when buying a car to make sure it’s not stolen.

It must also submit the seller’s information and details about the car to the state within 48 hours or it will face penalties.

The bill already passed the House and received approval from the Senate Tuesday.

