Proposed bill aims to help attract retirees to New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state legislature is hoping to show people that New Mexico is a good place to retire.

A recent study by WalletHub ranked New Mexico 43rd in the country when it comes to the best place to retire.

Now, a new proposal may help change people’s perspectives.

Rep. Nate Gentry has filed a bill that would allocate funds to create a marketing campaign to encourage people to retire to the Land of Enchantment.

