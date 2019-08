SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — The proposal to fund early childhood education across New Mexico will not pass this year.

The proposal would take more money from the Land Grant Permanent Fund.

Supporters say preschool programs need more money to expand.

The proposal passed the house last week, but lawmakers say it doesn’t have enough votes in the Senate.

