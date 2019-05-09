Presbyterian plans to build four new healthcare facilities in Albuquerque

More hospitals and doctors are coming to Albuquerque.

Presbyterian is working on building four 24/7 emergency room-urgent care facilities. The first one will open in June at Paseo Del Norte and San Pedro. Then over the next year and a half, locations will be built at Coors and Western Trails, the South Valley, and potentially Uptown.

Presbyterian decided to make the moves after patients asked for better and quicker access to healthcare.

“We think that’s going to help significantly across the city by allowing us to offload a lot of the patients that have long wait times by being able to access care at these venues,” Executive Medical Director Darren Schaefer said.

With the new facilities, Presbyterian says it’s recruiting more doctors to Albuquerque.