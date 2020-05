ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Illegal dumping is becoming a big problem in Bernalillo County during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is also changing the way cleaning crews respond.

The county said the uptick in illegal dumping could be happening because people are cleaning out their homes during the stay-at-home order and aren't taking the trip to the dump. Officials with the county said illegal dumping has been a growing concern over the past couple of years, especially during the springtime. But they said they've actually received double the number of calls for service from this time last year.