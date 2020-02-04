Warren says Iowa caucus is ‘too close to call’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Elizabeth Warren says the results of the Iowa caucus are “too close to call” and instead used much of a speech at her caucus party to criticize President Donald Trump.

The Massachusetts senator told hundreds who gathered to cheer her on in downtown Des Moines on Monday night: “We don’t know all the results tonight, but tonight has already shown that Americans have a hunger for big structural change.”

Her White House bid calls for fundamentally remaking the nation’s economic and political system.

Warren said, “A president’s values matters and the only thing Donald Trump values is Donald Trump.” She said the president believes “government is a tool to enrich himself and his corrupt buddies at everyone else’s expense.”

She said: “If you can imagine an America where people, not money, come first, then this campaign is for you.”

Although the Iowa results aren’t yet clear, she added: “Tonight we are one step closer to winning the fight for the America we believe is possible.”

The Iowa Democratic Party says the caucus results have been delayed because of unspecified “quality checks.”

