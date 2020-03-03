Live Now
Utahns head to polls for state’s first Super Tuesday primary election

U.S. Elections
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah voters head to the polls to cast their votes in the state’s first presidential primary held on Super Tuesday.

The Democratic front-runner is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, though Utah voters have also been courted by moderates in the weeks leading up to the contest.

This election is held by mail, but on-site voting is available at polling centers across the state. The polls will remain open until 8 p.m.

