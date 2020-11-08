Trump supporters gather at Roundhouse, question election validity

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The election announcement didn’t sit well for Trump supporters across the state as they gathered at the Roundhouse to have their voices heard. Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin lead his Cowboys for Trump group to Santa Fe Saturday afternoon urging people not to wear masks, all while questioning the legitimacy of the election results.

While many Biden supporters kept their distance from this group, a couple holding a Biden poster did manage to make their way into the middle of this rally. News 13 asked Griffin about why he told his supporters to disobey the health order by not wearing masks and gathering. He answered it was for physical safety in the event someone attacked them.