Thousands of New Mexicans request absentee ballots

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans are requesting absentee ballots before the November election. New data shows 264,247 voters have requested an absentee ballot.

Most of those requests are coming from Bernalillo County, which accounts for 124,955. Statewide, Democratic voters have requested 168,252 absentee ballots.

That’s more than triple the number of Republicans requesting absentee ballots which is at 52,853. The numbers are as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.

