Live Now
NASA astronauts headed to launchpad for historic crewed mission

Texas Democrats announce Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro as convention guests

U.S. Elections

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Democratic Party has announced three more guest speakers for its 2020 virtual state convention starting June 1.

Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, along with former Housing and Urban Development and San Antonio mayor Julian Castro will speak at the largest gathering of Democrats outside of the national convention.

The party announced Tuesday that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would also be a special guest for the convention, which will bring Democrats together in an online format to select delegates to send to the Democratic National Convention, vote on party platform and choose party leadership.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss