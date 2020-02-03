Satellite caucus sites prepare for big day

It’s not just your typical caucus locations getting ready for Monday night. In an effort to increase participation, Democrats approved satellite locations in Iowa and 12 other states along with the District of Columbia.

This is the first year the caucuses have taken place outside of Iowa borders and even outside U.S. borders. Iowans living in France, the Republic of Georgia, and Scotland have a chance to make their pick for the Democratic nomination.

The first up is the Republic of Georgia. That will go down at 10:00 a.m. Iowa time.

WHO-TV traveled to one of those satellite locations in Arizona in mid-January.

Leo and Joan Koenigs are hosting a remote location at their winter home near Phoenix.

Joan was planning to welcome 70 people in her condo, but that number grew to 140 people so the Koenigs decided to rent out a room at a community center instead.