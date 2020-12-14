Pres. Trump files election lawsuit in New Mexico

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call with members of the military on Thanksgiving, at the White House in Washington. Trump has delivered a 46-minute diatribe against the election results that produced a win for Democrat Joe Biden, unspooling one misstatement after another to back his baseless claim that he really won. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – President Trump and his legal team filed an election lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in New Mexico Monday. The lawsuit claims the state broke the law when it allowed drop boxes to be a part of the voting process for the 2020 election.

The 42-page lawsuit states that Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver violated federal and state law when she allowed absentee ballot drop-off boxes without proper supervision. The lawsuit wants the electors process stopped. It also calls for drop box votes to be properly validated and counted.

Earlier today, the Presidential Electors of New Mexico officially casted their five votes for Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president of the United States. According to Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received 501,614 votes in New Mexico during the 2020 General Election, with a total statewide voter turnout of 928,230. President Donald Trump and Mike Pence received 401,894 votes during the 2020 General Election in New Mexico.

