NATIONAL (KRQE) - Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris faced off in the only vice presidential debate before the November election. The debate took place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night; it was moderated by Susan Page of USA Today. They debated a number of issues including the COVID-19 and the U.S economy, climate change, and the importance of transparency.

According to the Associated Press, Sen. Harris said people, of every race, age and gender, in the U.S. are joining together to fight for equal justice and that under a Democratic administration, will not condone violence.