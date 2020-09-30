Poll: Who do you think won the first Presidential Debate?

In the first debate between President Donald Trump and candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, the debate commission announced topics in advance in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country. KRQE News 13 is asking New Mexicans, who do you think won the first debate?
