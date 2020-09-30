Poll: Who do you think won the first Presidential Debate?

U.S. Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the first debate between President Donald Trump and candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, the debate commission announced topics in advance in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country. KRQE News 13 is asking New Mexicans, who do you think won the first debate?

Note: You can only vote once. Final results will be available here Wednesday.

U.S. Elections

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss