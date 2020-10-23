Poll: Who do you think won the final Presidential Debate?

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden squared-off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Biden is leading most national polls and has a narrower advantage in the battleground states that could decide the race. More than 42 million people have already cast their ballots. The debate, moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, was a final chance for both men to make their case to a television audience of tens of millions of voters.

Final Presidential Debate Poll

