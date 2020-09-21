Live: Pres. Trump delivers remarks in Ohio

(NewsNation Now) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are back on the campaign trail Monday.

Trump is in Ohio where he has two events. He’ll deliver remarks at a “Fighting for The Great American Worker” event in Vandalia, Ohio. The event was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET but has been delayed.

Later in the evening, he’ll host a “Great American Comeback Event” in Swanton, Ohio at 7 p.m. ET. NewsNation is efforting live streams of these events.

Biden is in Wisconsin and delievered remarks in Manitowoc Monday afternoon.

