LIVE: Pence delivers remarks to cadets at Virginia Military Institute

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris both have campaign events Thursday.

Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks to cadets at the Virginia Military Institute Thursday afternoon in Lexington, Virginia.

The school said in a news release that Pence would be joined by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, who graduated from VMI in 1996.

Pence was expected to speak at 2:05 p.m. ET, but it was delayed. You can watch the event live in the player above.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is also slated to speak in Florida Thursday.

Harris will host a conversation with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and community leaders from Florida Memorial University to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

Harris will speak at 2 p.m. CT. NewsNation will also provide a live stream of the event.