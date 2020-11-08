New Mexico’s political parties react to President-elect Biden

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Republican Party of New Mexico responded to the announcement of Joe Biden becoming president-elect on Saturday, not convinced the results were legitimate. “But it’s up to the states to certify the election results and until those state legislatures certify until the federal government certifies, or until the court’s answer, it’s really just a speculation based on the part of the press so I didn’t really have any reaction at all,” said Chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, Steve Pearce.

Officials with the party say they, along with the Trump campaign, are seeking legal challenges as far as the validity of the vote-counting process surrounding mail-in ballots in key battle ground states.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of New Mexico is thrilled the results are in and what’s to come. “we see no evidence of voter fraud at any level of government. and I continue to be sickened and saddened by their attempt to undermine our election. It seems like when they win, it’s fine, but then all of a sudden, fraud pops up when they haven’t won,” said Chair of the DPNM Marg Elliston.

