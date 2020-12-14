New Mexico presidential electors meet to cast ballots

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s presidential electors will meet to cast their ballots for the president and the vice president of the United States at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. KRQE News 13 will live stream the meeting on this page.

Presidential electors from across the country will be meeting on Monday to formally choose the nation’s next president. According to law, electors meet on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December. The results will be sent to Washington and in a joint session of Congress, will be tallied on January 6.

Joe Biden had 306 electoral votes while President Donald Trump had 232. To be elected, 270 votes are needed.

