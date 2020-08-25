New Mexicans set to speak at Republican National Convention

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Night two of the Republican National Convention continues on Tuesday with speeches from more New Mexicans. Tuesday night, First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Trump’s children Eric and Tiffany are scheduled to speak.
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer will also address supporters. Then on Wednesday, a speech will come from Ryan Holets, the Albuquerque Police officer who gained national attention for adopting a baby from her heroin-addicted mother.
