New Mexicans set to speak at Republican National Convention

U.S. Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Night two of the Republican National Convention continues on Tuesday with speeches from more New Mexicans. Tuesday night, First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Trump’s children Eric and Tiffany are scheduled to speak.

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer will also address supporters. Then on Wednesday, a speech will come from Ryan Holets, the Albuquerque Police officer who gained national attention for adopting a baby from her heroin-addicted mother.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss