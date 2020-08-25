New Mexicans set to speak at Republican National Convention

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - New Mexico's GOP chairman Steve Pearce addressed his party's National Convention on Monday pledging support for President Donald Trump. "And we saw him begin to rebuild this country, and then we saw that rebuilding interrupted by the COVID-19, so now we have a choice to continue the rebuilding, the revival...," said Pearce during the RNC roll call.

The former congressman is in Charlotte, North Carolina for the convention where KRQE News 13 caught up with him via video-chat. Pearce says President Trump is not only the right leader to see the country through its current crisis, but also the best choice for boosting New Mexico's economy, especially the oil and gas sector.