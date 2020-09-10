Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miami, Florida

WASHINGTON (WDVM) -- Professional sports teams across the country have been shifting time and energy from getting ready for playoffs to getting ready to vote. Many sports venues are turning into places to vote this election season. The Washington Wizards and Capital One Arena are no different.

"I don't consider myself an activist, but I feel like I have a platform, and I'm going to use it to the best of my ability," said Bradley Beal, a shooting guard for the Washington Wizards. Beal is 27 years old, and he says this will be the first presidential election he will vote in.