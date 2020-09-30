Key moments from first presidential debate between Trump, Biden

President Donald Trump listens to Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

NATIONAL (KRQE) – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden began the first of three presidential debates in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News Channel. They debated a number of issues including the Supreme Court nomination, the economy and even the future of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are the key takeaways:

Coronavirus and Economy

During Tuesday’s debate, President Donald Trump said the country is having record business as it reopens. He also said 10.4 million people, in a four-month period, have been put back in the workforce.

However, Joe Biden said millionaires have done very well during the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden says Trump is focused on the market rather than small towns across America. He also said when Trump leaves office, there will be fewer jobs under his administration than when he first took office.

Supreme Court

According to the Associated Press, Trump said his administration has the right to chose a replacement Supreme Court Justice and he defended his decision to nominate Amy Coney Barrett.

Biden said he does not oppose Amy Coney Barrett as a nominee, but rather that the American people have a right to choose who gets nominated. Biden said Barrett would endanger the Affordable Care Act and millions of Americans with preexisting conditions; would imperil legalized abortion according to the Associated Press.

Law Enforcement

Pres. Trump said he has the support of law enforcement agencies across the country including Portland. Trump said people in the United States demand law and order.

Biden said the majority of those in law enforcement are good people but there are also ‘bad apples’ that should be held accountable. He also said transparency is key in law enforcement.

Healthcare

Biden said Obama Care should be expanded. However, Trump said Biden let thousands of military personnel die because he did not provide them with the proper healthcare.

Taxes; Keeping Businesses in America

Biden said his plan would create seven million more jobs than under the Trump administration and one trillion in economic growth. He also said money should be made by companies in America.

Trump said if Biden becomes president there will be depression.

Militia Groups

Trump says he sees violence from militia groups from the left-wing.

Biden says the FBI director, under the Trump administration, says the group Antifa is an idea and not an organization.

