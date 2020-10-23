Key moments from final 2020 presidential debate between Trump, Biden

NATIONAL (KRQE) – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden faced off in the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker. They debated a number of issues including COVID-19, minimum wage, immigration reform, and climate change.

Here are the key takeaways:

Coronavirus

President Trump said 2.2 million were expected to die from COVID-19 but the death rate is down and lower than the rest of the world. Pres. Trump reflected on his own COVID-19 diagnosis. He also highlighted the country’s response and distribution of PPE.

However, Democratic challenger Joe Biden said Pres. Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘tragic.’ He also said the Trump administration has no real plan and stressed under his administration, masks will be worn at all times and move into rapid COVID-19 testing and a plan for reopening schools across the nation.

Pres. Trump said a COVID-19 vaccine will be coming before the end of the year. He said 100 million vials of the COVID-19 vaccine will be ready to go. Biden said it’s important to go through all the steps to ensure safety when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minimum Wage

According to the Associated Press, Biden says he would push for a $15-per-hour minimum wage and rejects the idea that it would hurt small businesses. “There is no evidence that when you raise the minimum wage, businesses go out of business.”

However, Pres. Donald Trump said the minimum wage should be left as an issue for the states to determine saying, “How are you helping your small businesses when you’re forcing wages? What’s going to happen, and what’s been proven to happen, is when you do that, these small businesses fire many of their employees.”

Both candidates were asked about where they stand on raising the federal minimum wage. The minimum wage is now $7.25 an hour. Proponents of increasing it says the minimum wage has not kept up with inflation, making it harder for workers to make ends meet.

Race in America

According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden and Donald Trump clashed on race relations, as Biden calls the current president “one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history.” Biden said Trump “pours fuel on every racist fire” and noted that at his last debate the president wouldn’t condemn white supremacy and told an extremist group to “stand down and stand by.”

However, Trump portrayed himself as a champion of Black people saying he “has good relationships with all people.” He also said no president has done more for Black Americans than anyone other than Abraham Lincoln, Trump accused Biden and former President Barack Obama of ignoring issues of racial justice saying, “You’ve done nothing but the crime bill which put tens of thousands of Black men in jail.”

Climate Change

Pres. Trump said he wants the cleanliest air and water and the U.S. has the best carbon emissions standards under his administration. Trump said the country is energy independent. Biden said the country has a moral obligation to deal with climate change and under his climate plan, good-paying jobs will be created.

Immigration Reform

Biden says under his administration, if elected, he will send Congress a pathway to citizenship for undocumented citizens in the U.S. and those under DACA will be recertified to stay in the U.S. However, Trump argued that Biden had eight years to make changes under the Obama administration but didn’t.

