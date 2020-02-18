How to watch the 9th Democratic Debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six Democratic presidential primary candidates have qualified for the ninth debate for the primary season. On February 19, NBC News and MSNBC will be hosting the debate in Las Vegas in partnership with the Nevada Independent newspaper.

Date: Wednesday, February 19

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where to watch: The debate will air on NBC and MSNBC. Viewers will also be able to watch on MSNBC’s Facebook page and The Nevada Independent.

Moderators: Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson, Vanessa Hauc, and Jon Ralston

Rules: Candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds for answers and 45 seconds for follow-ups.

Qualifying candidates for February 19 debate

To qualify, candidates need four national polls showing 10% or higher support or 12% or more in two single-state polls of Nevada and South Carolina. Candidates have until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 18 to qualify for the debate. They can also qualify by winning at least one delegate from the Iowa caucus or the New Hampshire primary.

The debate takes place following the first two voting contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, which saw Sanders and Buttigieg take the top two spots.

When’s the next Democratic debate?