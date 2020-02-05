How to watch the 8th Democratic Debate

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven Democratic presidential primary candidates have qualified for the eighth debate of the primary season. ABC, WMUR-TV, and Apple News will co-host the February 7 debate in Manchester, New Hampshire. It will be the first of a trio happening in February.

  • Date: Friday, February 7
  • Time: 6 p.m.
  • Location: St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH
  • Where to watch: The debate will air on ABC, ABCNews.com, WMUR.com, Apple News, YouTube.
  • Moderators: George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis

Qualifying candidates for February 7 debate

To qualify for the eighth debate, candidates must attract 5% support in four national or state polls our of New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada, or 7% polling to two-state polls from a list of qualified polls. The candidates must also demonstrate that they have received contributions from 225,000 unique donors, including 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 states, U.S. territories, or the District of Columbia.

View who’s running for President in 2020

When’s the next Democratic debate?

  • NBC News and MSNBC will host the February 19 debate in Nevada.
  • CBS News will host the February 25 debate in South Carolina.

