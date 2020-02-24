How to watch the 10th Democratic Debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven Democratic presidential primary candidates have qualified for the tenth debate for the primary season. On February 25, CBS News is co-hosting the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina.

Date: Tuesday, February 25

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where to watch: The debate will be streamed live on CBSN, and appear in its entirety on BET. Twitter is a debate partner, and voters can use the hashtag #DemDebate to submit questions that might be posed to the candidates.

Moderators: Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King will moderate the debate, joined in questioning by Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett and Bill Whitaker.

Qualifying candidates for February 25 debate

In order to qualify for the tenth debate, candidates had to win a delegate in either Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada, or reach 10% in four national polls or at least 12% in two South Carolina polls.

When’s the next debate?

The next debate is scheduled for Phoenix, Arizona, on March 15, and is being sponsored by CNN and Univision. The 12th and final debate will be held in April, but the date has not yet been announced.