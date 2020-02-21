Emerson College poll shows health care, environment are important issues with voters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Health care, the environment and the economy are top issues for Nevadans who were surveyed for an 8 News Now/Emerson College poll just a few days prior to the Nevada caucus.

According to the statewide poll which questioned 425 people, 27.7% said health care was the single most important issue in deciding what candidate will get their vote. The environment was a major concern for 23.7% and 19.3% said it was the economy.

A breakdown of the data showed people 50 – 64 years old were most concerned about health care followed by the environment and people 30 – 49 years old were most concerned with the economy.

When it came to ethnicity, whites/Caucasians were most concerned about health care and the economy while blacks/African Americans were most concerned with health care followed by social issues. Hispanic/Latinos were most concerned about the economy, Asians listed their top concern as health care which was also a top concern with “other or multiple races.”

