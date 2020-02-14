Elizabeth Warren speaks to hundreds of supporters in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Despite a loss in New Hampshire, U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D) supporters came out to hear her speak at a town hall at Wakefield High School in Arlington on Thursday.

The town hall was a family affair with many people bringing their children to hear Warren speak about her efforts to support middle class working families. Warren had one clear message through the night.

“Get in this fight with me, to help build an America that doesn’t just work for the rich and the powerful, but that works for everyone,” said Warren.

People at the event say that Warren’s experience is what sets her apart from other candidates

“It seems like she is a hands on experience of an average citizen, experienced with the middle class that you might not find with the other candidates. I think that’s what really makes her stand out in her field and it helps with her relatability a lot,” said attendee Joseph Davis.

Warren spoke about the need to make minimum wage livable and accessible for everyone. One supporter called her a champion of the people.

“She’s got great progressive ideas to make our country better and I feel like she find a way to break down these really wonky ideas and make it relatable to everybody,” said Arlington resident, Caitrin Mckee.

Davis says this election is especially important.

“I’m only 22 but it feels like our nation hasn’t been this divided in a very long time. This is a chance to motivate younger people who might not have had the experience of an election, it’s like their one big moment to take care of,” said Davis.

Warren says she will continue to fight for everyday Americans throughout this election.