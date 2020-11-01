Early voting wraps up in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Early voting wraps up at 7 p.m. Saturday. The state is already pushing 90% of 2016’s general election turnout.
Nearly 55% of registered voters in the state have already cast their ballots. Early voters say it’s the only way to be heard. “The best thing about it, it’s our voice. It’s the only voice we have,” said early voter Doug. Polls will reopen for the general election on Election Day, this Tuesday at 7 a.m.
