BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Big numbers are being reported for the first day of in-person early voting. The Bernalillo County clerk says Saturday, there were 12,814 people who showed up to the 18 polling sites.

News 13 cameras caught long lines at the polling location at San Mateo and Menaul. In-person early voting continues Mondays through Saturdays in October from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Voters can also drop off their absentee ballots at the voting locations.