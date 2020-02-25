Tonight CBS hosts 10th Democratic Debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven Democratic candidates will take the debate stage Tuesday night in South Carolina. The 10th Democratic debate will be hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina. It’s the last opportunity candidates will have to make their pitch on a national stage before South Carolina’s primary.

Viewers can watch the debate on channel 13 or online on KRQE’s CBSN live stream. The debate will start promptly at 6 p.m. and run until 8:15 p.m.

Twitter is also a partner in Tuesday night’s debate. People can follow along and use hashtag #DemDebate to submit questions that might be posed to the candidates.

CBS’s Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett and Bill Whitake will be the moderators of the debate.

Qualifying candidates for February 25 debate

Due to the debate, below is Tuesday’s evening program schedule: