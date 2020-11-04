CO John Hickenlooper (D) defeats Sen. Cory Gardner (R) in U.S. Senate race

DENVER (AP) – Colorado voters elected former Gov. John Hickenlooper to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in one of the closest-watched Senate races in the nation. Hickenlooper, a Democrat, defeated Gardner to prevent the Republican from winning reelection.

Colorado has become reliably Democratic under Trump, and for that reason, Gardner was seen as one of the most vulnerable Republican senators seeking reelection as Democrats try to flip the U.S. Senate. Trump embraced Gardner as behind him “100%” in February — an endorsement seized by Democrat John Hickenlooper in his bid to replace Gardner.

Gardner recently has sought to distance himself from Trump, focusing instead on his sponsorship of a wildlands protection bill, now law, and two ethics law violations by Hickenlooper, a popular former two-term governor and Denver mayor. Hickenlooper zeroed in on Gardner’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and Gardner’s vote for Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.