CBSN holds pre-debate show ahead of first presidential debate

NATIONAL (KRQE) – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will go head-to-head Tuesday, Sept. 29 for the first presidential debate of 2020. The first debate will start at 7 p.m. and moderated by Chirs Wallace of Fox News. CBSN will have pre-debate coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.

While topics may not be brought up in this order, the debate is expected to focus on the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the current economy, race and violence in cities across the country, the Trump and Biden records, and the integrity of the election. The  Commission on Presidential Debates explained that topics were “announced in advance in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country.” Officials also noted that each talking point is “subject to possible changes because of news developments.” 

