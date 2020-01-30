Candidate profile: Tulsi Gabbard

(NEXSTAR) — Tulsi Gabbard is currently serving as a U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. Elected in 2012, Gabbard became the first American Samoan and first Hindu member of Congress. She served in a field medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard when she was deployed to Iraq in 2004. Gabbard has been one of the more controversial candidates in the Democratic field, occasionally refusing to argue against positions held by President Donald Trump.

Key political positions

Healthcare

Gabbard says health care will be her top priority, supporting a Medicare for All plan. She supports a single-payer system that will allow individuals to access private insurance if they choose, and like many of her Democratic colleagues, Gabbard wants to take on prescription drug prices – even allowing the government to negotiate prices with the pharmaceutical companies.

Economy

Gabbard contends that many Americans are still struggling to recover from the 2008 Recession. Gabbard wants to reinstate Glass-Steagall – the law that separated investment banking from retail banking and limited how much risk banks could take with consumer’s money. Gabbard would also like to return to the Prudent Banking Act of 2017 to reinstate consumer protections put in place after the 2008 crash.

Immigration

Like her Democratic counterparts, Gabbard’s immigration plan includes a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and reinstating protections put in place by DACA. Unlike most of her fellow candidates, Gabbard’s immigration plan would include ending U.S. military and economic intervention in Central and South America which she says has contributed to decades of civil war and economic instability which is the root cause of mass immigration.

Climate change

Gabbard’s climate change plan involves ending subsidies to big fossil fuel and agribusiness corporations and ending offshore drilling. She says the nation needs to invest in 100% renewable and safe energy sources like wind, solar, and geothermal technologies. She wants to ban fracking and help those impacted by the Flint Water Crisis.

Gun reform

Gabbard’s plan on firearms entails protecting the 2nd amendment, unlike many of her Democratic rivals. However, in contrast, she wants to ban devices that speed up gunfire from semi-automatic weapons, ensure domestic violence offenders can’t buy firearms and require universal background checks.

Education

Gabbard’s education plan focuses on higher education. As part of that plan, she supports the College for All Act of 2017, which amends the Higher Education Act of 1965 (HEA) to establish a grant program to eliminate tuition and required fees for all students at community colleges and two-year tribal colleges and universities, and for working and middle-class students at four-year public institutions of higher education (IHEs).

