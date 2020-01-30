Candidate profile: Tom Steyer

(NEXSTAR) — Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, 62, founded the nonprofit organization NextGen America, which arms young people with knowledge on the issues and allows them to teach young voters about them and encourage them to vote. Steyer is also the founder of Need to Impeach — a grassroots organization focused on impeaching President Donald Trump.

Key political positions

Healthcare

Steyer’s plan is a centrist combination of expanding funding of Obamacare and a public option, while still envisioning a large role for private insurers. Steyer’s vision of a public option would include the federal government negotiating payment rates for providers and hospitals, as well as negotiating prices with drug companies and would extend those prices to the private insurance market. Steyer would also keep several popular provisions of the Affordable Care Act including coverage mandates for pre-existing conditions and allowing people to stay on their parents’ insurance until the age of 26. Steyer said his plan would cost $1.5 trillion over a decade.

Economy

Steyer bases his economic policy plan on three core principles he calls a “People Over Profits Economic Agenda.” Those three principles include removing corporate special interests from government influence, investing in people through five rights — the right to healthcare, clean air and water, a livable wage, an equal vote, and a quality education — and promoting innovation and competition. Steyer also factors a climate plan into economic growth in which the U.S. takes a leadership role on climate change, creating 4.6 million jobs annually as part of that process.

Immigration

Steyer said that on his first day in office he would use Executive Action to reverse many of the immigration plans implemented by the Trump administration. This would include reinstating DACA, reversing the ban on immigrants from several Muslim countries and redesignating nations as Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for people fleeing war or natural disasters. Steyer’s plan would also work with Congress to provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and end the policy of family separation.

Climate change

Steyer said that on the first day of his presidency he would declare the climate crisis a national emergency. Unlike several candidates, Steyer said he would target 2030 for many sectors to be functioning 100% clean, including energy, transportation, and new construction buildings. Climate change would also be at the heart of Steyer’s foreign policy, according to his website.

Gun reform

Steyer calls his gun reform plan “We Can End Gun Violence.” According to Steyer’s website, the plan will establish universal background checks, ban large-capacity magazines and assault weapons, enact red flag laws, close loopholes, create a new Office of Gun Safety and licensing requirements, and provide resources to communities to reduce gun violence.

Education

Like several competitors, Steyer said his plan for education includes the right to a free, quality, public education from universal pre-K through higher education, including workforce and technical training. Steyer also said he will invest resources into public education and increase pay and professional development for teachers.

More information about Steyer political beliefs or viewpoints can be found on his website.

More information about candidate profiles can be found here.