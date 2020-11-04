Both candidates speak out overnight as no winner projected yet in presidential race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Election Day is over but Americans are still waiting to learn who their next president is. The race to the White House is still not called as of Wednesday morning. At last count, President Donald Trump holds 213 electoral votes, while former Vice President Joe Biden has 224. 270 votes are needed to win the seat.

Both candidates believe they’re on track to win this election. New Mexico’s five electoral votes went to Biden early on in the night. CBS News projects President Trump won the critical states of Florida, Ohio and Iowa. Both candidates spoke out overnight.

“We will win this and as far as I’m concerned, we already have,” said President Trump. “I want to thank all of the people that worked with us.”

“I’m here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election,” said Biden. “We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, the mail-in vote, that it’s going to take a while. We’re going to have to be patient.”

The president also called out the continued count of absentee and mail-in ballots. In his speech, Trump called it a “fraud on the American public” and “embarrassment to our country.”

“This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner,” said Trump. “We will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning.”

The president looked for big turnout from his supporters at the polls and he walked away with wins in key states like Florida and Ohio. Exit polling shows his supporters are more concerned about the economy, over COVID-19.

Former Vice President Biden is projected to have won a number of states, including New York, California’s 55 electoral votes, while also flipping the crucial state of Arizona, according to the Associated Press. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, is set to address supporters later this morning.

Counting continues in several key states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. However, it could take several days before we see those final numbers. The president attempted to declare victory from the White House overnight, but CBS News is not projecting a winner in the presidential race.

Local Election News: