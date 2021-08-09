BernCo looking to hire teen election clerks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You do not have to be old enough to vote to get involved in the election process. Bernalillo County is encouraging teens to sign up as student election clerks.
Students must be at least 16 years old to participate. The pay is $150 for working election day, November 8, plus $35 for the mandatory training beforehand.
Clerks will help open and close voting centers and check-in voters. More information is available on the Bernalillo County website.