Analyst: Biden presidency in line with New Mexico governor’s goals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE’s political analyst Gabe Sanchez said on Saturday the results of the election could turn out favorable for New Mexicans. “The transition towards a Biden-Harris ticket is directly in line with our governor’s goals on many things, including a transition to clean energy,” Sanchez said. “So, I think having some unison support on the Federal and State level will be good for New Mexico’s economy.”

And while Biden’s supporters celebrate today’s announcement, President Trump continues to claim voter fraud was responsible for the turn of the tide in key battleground states. “We have not seen President Trump offer up anything close to a concession, and it appears as though he will push hard in the courts, challenging this decision. Their main argument is around the issue of mail voting,” Sanchez said. “As more states continue to move towards Biden, a legal challenge, even in Pennsylvania, might not be enough to reverse the overall trend.” Sanchez added that legal experts he’s talked to say that they haven’t seen any strong evidence to support widespread ballot fraud in Pennsylvania.

