Analysis: Why it’s taking so long for official results in the presidential election

U.S. Elections

WATCH: Full interview with Gabe Sanchez, KRQE political analyst and UNM professor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Election Day has turned into Election Week as the 2020 race for the White House continues. This has been an election unlike any we have seen in years and it’s coming down to the wire.

KRQE political analyst and UNM professor Gabe Sanchez discusses why it’s taking days after the election to decide a winner in the presidential election.

U.S. Election Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss