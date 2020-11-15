Local man provokes, allegedly gets tires slashed by Trump supporters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man says he was attacked at a Trump rally Saturday afternoon and the people who attacked him, slashed his tires. “They basically chased him through the whole parking lot with rifles and bats,” said a man who saw the altercation.

Video of the attack was captured on the man’s Facebook live stream. He drove up to the rally at Legacy Church on Central, using a car karaoke microphone to announce that President Trump had lost the 2020 election. “Trump lost! Trump has lost the election,” he can be heard saying on the video.

That’s when things got tense and he was surrounded by angry people who eventually slashed his tires. A witness says she saw the entire thing unfold. “At that point in time, they started to surround the vehicle, they started pulling out weapons. Several people had AK-47s, brandishing in broad daylight, and then they made eye contact with my mother and I, they started yelling at us to get out, we don’t belong here. We have no right to be here, we’re not welcome and they chased us off,” the witness said.

A spokesperson for Albuquerque police said they responded to Legacy Church in under ten minutes of the call. They said there were no reports of injuries and nobody was detained. They said they are also following up with additional witnesses and are attempting to locate surveillance video.