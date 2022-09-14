GEORGIA (WRBL) – The debate over the debate in the Georgia U.S. Senate race is over. Late this afternoon, a representative from Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent an email to a Nexstar representative confirming the senator will participate in a debate with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

That debate is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. – WRBL’s parent company – will be held in Savannah. Nexstar’s three Georgia stations, WRBL of Columbus, WSAV of Savannah, and WJBF of Augusta along with partner stations across the state, including Fox 5 in Atlanta.

Warnock agreed to three debates earlier this summer. Walker did not agree to any of those, but instead agreed to a Nexstar debate in Savannah.

The Warnock team negotiated with Nexstar organizers for several weeks before agreeing on Tuesday.