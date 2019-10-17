Trump to tour Louis Vuitton facility before Dallas rally

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to the Lone Star State.

Trump will be headlining a campaign rally in Dallas Thursday evening after holding a fundraiser in Fort Worth and touring a new Louis Vuitton leather workshop nearby.

Texas is a Republican stronghold and a GOP candidate can’t win the White House without its 38 electoral college votes. Trump carried the state by 9 points in 2016, but Democrats have pointed to demographic trends as well as the fact that Republican Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection by just over 2 points last year as evidence the second most populous state in the nation could soon be in play.

On Tuesday, Trump’s campaign held a preview event in San Antonio featuring the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.