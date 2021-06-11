Trial for Mark Redwine expected to start next week

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Following delay after delay, the trial for a La Plata County father accused of murdering his son is set to begin next week. Mark Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan during a court-ordered visit in 2012.
Related Coverage:
- Mistrial declared in Mark Redwine trial
- Pandemic postpones Mark Redwine trial
- Colorado law passed with help of Dylan Redwine’s mom, now used in high-profile cases
- Dylan Redwine’s father indicted, arrested for murder
- Dylan Redwine’s father renews search for son’s remains
Redwine finally went to trial last year, but the judge declared a mistrial when the District Attorney made allegations against Redwine’s attorney. The new trial was set for January, then postponed because of the pandemic then postponed again in April. jury selection is now scheduled for Monday.