Trial for Mark Redwine expected to start next week

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Following delay after delay, the trial for a La Plata County father accused of murdering his son is set to begin next week. Mark Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan during a court-ordered visit in 2012.

Redwine finally went to trial last year, but the judge declared a mistrial when the District Attorney made allegations against Redwine’s attorney. The new trial was set for January, then postponed because of the pandemic then postponed again in April. jury selection is now scheduled for Monday.

