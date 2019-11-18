The Latest: State Department’s Holmes to testify publicly

David Holmes, a career diplomat and the political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ukaine leaves the Capitol Hill, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington, after a deposition before congressional lawmakers as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

A State Department official who overheard a phone call between President Donald Trump and diplomat Gordon Sondland over the summer will testify publicly in Thursday’s impeachment hearing.

David Holmes told investigators behind closed doors Friday that he overheard the July call in which Trump and Sondland discussed the president’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Democrats. He said he heard Trump’s voice through the earpiece of the phone because the president was talking so loud, according to testimony obtained by The Associated Press.

With the addition of Holmes, the House intelligence committee is hearing from nine witnesses publicly this week. Holmes will testify alongside Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia adviser, in the week’s final hearing.

__

12:32 a.m.

Impeachment hearings are entering a crucial second week as Democrats are set to hear from eight witnesses about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Three State Department officials have already testified about their concerns as Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Democrats and withheld military aid.

In an interview aired on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump would be welcome to appear before investigators or answer questions in writing. Trump has said the impeachment process is stacked against him and is nothing more than a “witch hunt.”

The week’s most anticipated witness may be Ambassador Gordon Sondland, set to appear Wednesday.