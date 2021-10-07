Texas clinics: ‘We were able to provide abortions today’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a federal judge in Austin placed Texas’ new abortion law on hold Wednesday night, one abortion provider says it’s jumping on providing abortion care, even though the pause may not shield providers from lawsuits.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the injunction against the “Heartbeat Act,” which went into effect Sept. 1. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which could be as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many know they are pregnant. The state of Texas on Wednesday night quickly filed an appeal to the ruling in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

According to the Texas Tribune, Pitman’s temporary halt on the law doesn’t give abortion providers legal protection.

But Whole Woman’s Health, which has four locations in Texas including in Austin, as well as other clinics in Maryland, Virginia and Indiana, says it’s already conducted abortions Thursday.

“We were able to provide abortions today to people who had already complied with Texas’ 24 hour-waiting period,” the clinic wrote on Twitter. “We’ve reached out to people on the waiting list we had to turn away in September. In this climate, every single abortion we can provide is a win.”

The clinic says it is providing abortions in line with Judge Pitman’s ruling “out of compassion for [its] patients.”

“#SB8 left our patients with two choices: carry a pregnancy to term against their will or travel out of state to receive care. This ban hurt Texans and now we can help them,” Whole Woman’s Health continued.

KXAN reported in September, after the law had taken effect, that some Oklahoma abortion providers were already seeing a surge in calls from Texans. Trust Women in Oklahoma told KXAN it typically got three to five calls from Texans per day, but in early September over two days, they received 50 to 55 calls from Texans.