ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Republican State Central Committee members for congressional district 1 announced their nomination for the special election to elect a replacement for Deb Haaland. She left her representative position when she was picked for the Secretary of the Interior earlier this year.

Sen. Mark Moores won the nomination over six other candidates with 49 votes. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has set June 1 as the date of the special election.